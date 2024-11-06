MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$60.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.7 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.55-$0.95 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

