MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.87. MBX Biosciences shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 2,898 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
