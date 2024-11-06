Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.07. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.95 million.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MDP stock opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.16. The firm has a market cap of C$56.17 million, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leede Financial set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

