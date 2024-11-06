Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.50, Zacks reports. Medifast had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Medifast updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.650 EPS.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Medifast has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $76.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

