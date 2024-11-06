Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.0 million.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MED traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 127,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.13. Medifast has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $140.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.45 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

