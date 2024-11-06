Michael Christian Jennings Acquires 4,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Christian Jennings purchased 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.02 per share, with a total value of C$128,060.00.
Parkland Price Performance
PKI stock opened at C$31.69 on Wednesday. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$31.68 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76.
Parkland Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.