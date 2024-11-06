Michael Christian Jennings Acquires 4,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Christian Jennings purchased 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.02 per share, with a total value of C$128,060.00.

PKI stock opened at C$31.69 on Wednesday. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$31.68 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.38.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

