Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. 8,141,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

