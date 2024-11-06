Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.
Microchip Technology Price Performance
MCHP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. 8,141,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.