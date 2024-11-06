MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading 4.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 11,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 24,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

