MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 104,843 shares.The stock last traded at $17.42 and had previously closed at $17.13.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

