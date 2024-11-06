MicroVision (MVIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 101.97% and a negative net margin of 1,037.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

MicroVision Trading Up 3.0 %

MVIS opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $223.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVIS has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

