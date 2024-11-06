Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

