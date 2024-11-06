Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.23. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

