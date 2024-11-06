Mina (MINA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $40.50 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $618.94 million and approximately $40.50 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74,029.58 or 0.99992089 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,794.63 or 0.98324037 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,196,186,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,525,632 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,196,079,906.8400393 with 1,178,352,791.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51745078 USD and is up 11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $24,305,969.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.