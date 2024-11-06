MinePlex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and $20.08 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

