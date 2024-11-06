Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $578.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.62. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,515.20 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.33.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

