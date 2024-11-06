Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,600 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Datadog by 10.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 22.3% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Datadog by 51.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,985,000 after purchasing an additional 206,696 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $10,499,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,076,729.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,291 shares of company stock valued at $54,154,859 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 277.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Datadog from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.54.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

