Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Ball Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

