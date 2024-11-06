Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,900 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 158.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at eBay

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

