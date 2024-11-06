Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 587,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.