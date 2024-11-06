Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 706 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

