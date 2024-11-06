Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,223,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after buying an additional 591,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

