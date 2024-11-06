Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,605,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after acquiring an additional 140,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

