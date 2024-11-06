Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $703,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $2,725,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 30.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

