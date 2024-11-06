Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $214.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $180.69 and a 1-year high of $222.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

