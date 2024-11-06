Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $733,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,360,000 after buying an additional 554,564 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

