Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

