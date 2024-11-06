Moonbeam Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $152.19 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00035917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,144,632,084 coins and its circulating supply is 915,832,245 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.