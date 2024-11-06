Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $461.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.08 and its 200-day moving average is $407.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.63 and a 1 year high of $480.28. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

