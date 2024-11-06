M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTB opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $115.93 and a one year high of $200.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

In other news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $14,055,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

