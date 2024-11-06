Myria (MYRIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.33 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Myria token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Myria has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myria has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Myria Token Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,822,980,811 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00227473 USD and is up 15.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,123,011.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

