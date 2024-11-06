NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider David Rickards Buys 57,877 Shares

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) insider David Rickards acquired 57,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,597.73 ($16,289.88).

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 107.29, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

