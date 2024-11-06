NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider David Rickards Buys 57,877 Shares

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) insider David Rickards acquired 57,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,597.73 ($16,289.88).
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 107.29, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NAOS Emerging Opportunities
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for The Market Now and Into 2025
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.