National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 773,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. National CineMedia has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCMI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

