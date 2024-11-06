National Pension Service Buys 93,357 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Pension Service increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,357 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Allstate were worth $79,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after buying an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,417,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 757.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 300,572 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $185.03 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.