National Pension Service Has $60.16 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,623 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $60,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $168.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

