National Pension Service Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $88,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $192.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.90. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

