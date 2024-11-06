National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion. National Vision also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.500 EPS.

National Vision Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 257,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. National Vision has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.13 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. National Vision’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EYE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

