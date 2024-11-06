NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.06 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00005493 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.06 billion and approximately $486.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,218,914,095 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,218,823,019 with 1,217,906,155 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.19800716 USD and is up 14.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $382,084,703.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

