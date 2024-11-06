Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2024

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NYSE DOCN opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 696,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 205,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 864,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.