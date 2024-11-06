Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $763.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.19. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $429.61 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,477 shares of company stock valued at $160,300,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

