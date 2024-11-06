NetMind Token Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $71.86 million and $5.73 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,290,199 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.31003021 USD and is up 10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $4,286,631.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

