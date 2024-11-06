NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Announces Earnings Results

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 181.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 1.4 %

NURO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

