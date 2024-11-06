NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

NAMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NAMS

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.