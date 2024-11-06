NextNav (NN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect NextNav to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NextNav Trading Down 0.1 %
NextNav stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. NextNav has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.
Insider Activity at NextNav
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
