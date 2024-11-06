NextNav (NN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect NextNav to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextNav stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. NextNav has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Neil S. Subin bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neil S. Subin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,367,273.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

