Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NSYS stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

About Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

