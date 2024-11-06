Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Nortech Systems Trading Up 1.4 %
NSYS stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter.
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
