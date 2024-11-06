Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.40. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

