NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMY opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

