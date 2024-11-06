Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $523.16. 136,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

