Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $190.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.57.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,436. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Nucor by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 86.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,655,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

