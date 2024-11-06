Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Tops $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $25.46 million and approximately $507,807.59 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 710,179,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 710,179,226 with 700,116,242 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.037738 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $505,438.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

