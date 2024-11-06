Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:NUSC opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

